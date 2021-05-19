14 more deaths, 519 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Another 14 people have died of covid19.

This brings the death toll to 331.

An additional 519 cases were recorded from samples taken between May 14 and 18.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were two elderly men, three elderly women, seven middle-aged men and two middle-aged men, all with comorbidities.

For May 2021, there have 162 deaths, 48.9 per cent of the total number of deaths since March 2020.

The total number of active cases is 6,649. This is 37.6 per cent of the 17,669 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 10,689 have recovered.

There are 409 patients in hospital, 22 more than Wednesday. Of these, there are 149 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 12 in the intensive care unit and 50 in the high dependency unit.

There are 87 people at the Caura Hospital, 50 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 21 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 62 at the Arima General Hospital, 39 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 134 people in step-down facilities, with seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 43 at UWI Debe, 23 in Tobago, 31 at UTT Valsayn, and 30 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

There have been 155 recovered community cases and 19 people have been discharged from public health facilities. There are 297 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,587 people in home self-isolation.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 61,806, and 1,179 people have been given their second dose.

In all, 160,927 people have been tested in public and private facilities, 74,325 at private facilities.