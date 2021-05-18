UNC MP disagrees with Fuad Khan on covid tests

Dr Fuad Khan -

UNC Caroni East MP Dr Rishi Seecheran on Tuesday disagreed with former UNC Barataria/San Juan MP and health minister Dr Fuad Khan about Government calling a state of emergency (SoE) because people were rushing to get tested for covid19.

Khan made the claim in a video posted on social media on Monday.

Seecheran told Newsday, "The covid19 surge has created considerable uncertainty in the minds of the population, as many of our citizens have now passed away because of the virus.

"Most will survive if they contract the virus, but many want to know their status because they may live in large households, with multiple persons with comorbidities."

Seecheran also said getting a public test has become very difficult and many people are going to private labs to get tested.

He felt people should not be discouraged from getting a covid19 test, if they suspect they may have contracted the virus.

He added, "Many persons may have symptoms and many may not but still be contagious. Thus I would advise anyone who thinks they may be at risk to get a test, so they may know how to protect themselves, as well as others from the virus."

UNC Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal offered no opinion on Khan's claims, but commented, "Fuad is Fuad."

Last Friday, Khan and Moonilal's former parliamentary colleague Dr Tim Gopeesingh urged the population to accept any World Health Organization (WHO)- approved covid19 vaccine that is offered to them. Gopeesingh, Seecheran's immediate parliamentary predecessor, tested covid19-positive last August.

At a news conference at the Opposition Leader's office in Port of Spain in March, Gopeesingh accused the Government of inaction in obtaining vaccines. He cautioned people about accepting covid19 vaccines through private-sector companies and agreed with the Prime Minister about reducing public gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.

In January 2020, while still an MP, Gopeesingh unsuccessfully tried to have the House of Representatives debate covid19 as a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Another former UNC MP, Dr Surujrattan Rambachan, supported Gopeesingh's call. Rambachan, who is recovering from covid19 in self-isolation at home, also alled for an end to the politicising of covid19.

Last Sunday, Moonilal questioned the efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine and claimed citizens were being used as "guinea pigs" in its use.

Moonilal received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 24.

A shipment of 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine was expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago from China on Tuesday.