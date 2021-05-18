Tobago records 25 new cases – its highest in 24 hours

File photo

Active covid19 cases in Tobago now stand at 94.

In a press release from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday, the division announced 25 new covid19 cases on the island – the highest number of new infections reported in 24 hours.

The previous highest was 24 in October last year, when there was an outbreak of the virus in the prison.

Six people have been discharged.

The division has sent 5,026 samples to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing. Of the samples, 338 came back positive.

The death toll remains four.