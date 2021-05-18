Tobago police officer charged with larceny

Anthony King - TTPS

A 33-year-old Crown Point police officer appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrate's Court on Monday to answer three charges.

Anthony King of Goldfinch Avenue, Sou Sou Lands was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, false pretence and wasteful employment of police time.

The offences are said to have occurred on January 18 and March 23.

He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 to cover all charges and a condition that he does not communicate with the victims in the matter.

He will reappear in court on August 13.

Acting Insp Piggott laid the charges.