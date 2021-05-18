Tobago bar owner, cashier charged with breaching regulations

Brian Davidson - TTPS

A popular Tobago restaurant owner and his staff have been charged for breaching the covid19 regulations.

Newsday understands that on May 14, covid19 enforcement unit police were on patrol along Windward Road, Hope when they observed the doors of Brantal’s Restaurant and Bar open to the public.

The owner, Brian Davidson, 52, of Hope and cashier Troy Lindsay, 40, also of Hope, were both arrested and charged for operating the restaurant and bar in contravention of the public health regulations.

Davidson and Lindsay were both granted bail with surety in the sum of $20,000.

They will reappear in court on July 15.