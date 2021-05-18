The city that... sleeps

News
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
Street lamps and lights from offices of Nicholas Tower and one of the towers of the Central Bank illuminate the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, at 10.20 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
To a lot of people in Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain is the "city that never sleeps." But what does our country's capital look like when a state of emergency (SoE) forces it to "go to bed?"
Newsday chief photographer Jeff Mayers, armed with a curfew pass provided by the police, travelled the streets of Port of Spain on Sunday night, the first of the country-wide SoE, and captured these images on behalf of our readers.
The view west on the Western Main road from the corner of Luckput Street, St James, Port of Spain, at 9.40 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
A police patrol car is the only movement on the Western Main Road, St James, Port of Spain, at 9.40 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
The view east on the Western Main Road from the corner of Ethel Street, St James, Port of Spain at 9.45 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Police on patrol on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, at 9.56 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
The view north from the bottom of Frederick Street in Port of Spain at 10.18 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
A weary homeless woman seems to mirror the mood of the city as she sits on a bench at the Cipriani Roundabout on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, at 10.30 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
A policeman in his vehicle watches over the city as homeless people lie sleeping in the distance in front of the Independence Square branch of the Royal Bank in Port of Spain at 10.33 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Police on patrol on Independence Square, Port of Spain, near the Cipriani Roundabout at 10.37 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
The view west along the eastbound lane of Independence Square, Port of Spain at 10.39 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Homeless people asleep in front of Royal Bank's Independence Square branch in Port of Spain at 10.41 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Looking east from Henry Street on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, the view of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception unobstructed by pedestrian traffic at 10.42 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Barricades but no bustling, caution tape but no commuters, there is no activity on the Brian Lara Promenade, west of Abercromby Street, Port of Spain at 10.44 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
BONUS PIC: A single car (long streak of light) heads west on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn, at 10.59 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
BONUS PIC: A long-exposure photo shows a small convoy of vehicles heading west and a single vehicle heading east on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn, at 11.02 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
