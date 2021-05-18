The city that... sleeps

Street lamps and lights from offices of Nicholas Tower and one of the towers of the Central Bank illuminate the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, at 10.20 pm on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

To a lot of people in Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain is the "city that never sleeps." But what does our country's capital look like when a state of emergency (SoE) forces it to "go to bed?"

Newsday chief photographer Jeff Mayers, armed with a curfew pass provided by the police, travelled the streets of Port of Spain on Sunday night, the first of the country-wide SoE, and captured these images on behalf of our readers.