So what about us, the still jobless?

- Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: Everyone is crying about the current “lockdown” restrictions. More people are home again. The government ministers are seeking to aid people who cannot work due to the restrictions.

But what about the thousands of us sent home and jobless since March 2020? We barely get mentioned and I wonder if food cards and hampers can pay the landlords or the bills. If we can't squat or afford houses how are we to quench the landlords’ insatiable hunger for high rents?

The HDC is based on a lottery system that leaves citizens waiting over 40 years and every government that has graced our Red House refuses to re-establish the Rent Assessment Board.

So again I ask, what about us citizens who follow the law and cannot afford to not pay rent?

C MCPHERSON

Arima