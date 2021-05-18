Smoke seen at La Romaine restaurant

File photo -

Mon Repos fire officers responded to a call after someone saw smoke coming from a restaurant on Monday night.

But when the officers arrived at The Rig Restaurant and Lounge at South Trunk Road in La Romaine, they did not see a fire or any damage to the building.

Police said fire officers received the call at around 11.25 pm,.

The report said owner Anand Ramnarinesingh and general manager, Donny Basdeo were already at the restaurant.

FSO Haniff and other colleagues from the fire station checked and found a motor in a chiller in the kitchen had melted, creating a buildup of smoke.

Since last month restaurants and bars have been closed under the Government’s latest covid19 restrictions.

Investigations are ongoing.