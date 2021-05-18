Sinanan: Road safety council to return

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has announced the reconstitution of the TT National Road Safety Council (TTNRSC) and the development of a national road safety plan, to assist efforts to reduce improve safety on the roads.

Sinanan made these announcements when he addressed Arrive Alive's 7th annual safety awards ceremony on Tuesday.

"I would say that 2021 marks a crucial moment. It places us near the mid-point of two decades that have been earmarked for action on road safety and the drive to significantly curb the road accident epidemic." Sinanan said, "Emphasis was placed on improving road safety initiatives during the first decade of action from 2011 to 2020."

Against this background, Sinanan said the TTNRSC will "be responsible for realising the vital deliverables toward leadership and action that will urge further advance in the realm of road safety."

On the national road safety plan, Sinanan said the ministry has established a transitional team to develop this plan which will consist of "a national road safety policy, strategic objectives, and a work plan for 2020-2030.

"Our goal is to create a safe, efficient and intelligent road network that strives to eliminate the risk of road traffic violence through education, enforcement, and engineering. Such an ambition requires your continued endeavours full of the innovation, tenacity and passion displayed over the past recent years."

Sinanan said while Trinidad and Tobago has made substantial progress towards several of the systemic advances to improve road safety, much more work needs to be done.

Through legislative initiatives for mobile phone use, seat belts, breathalysers, speed guns and the introduction of the U-Turn system last year, Sinanan declared, "This country has seen a dramatic decline in road fatalities as a result of systemic improvements. Statistics provided by the TTPS indicate that the number of road fatalities has reached its lowest level in 63 years."

He said TT remains committed to fulfilling the second Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 Agenda.

"In this agreement, our nation will again, work toward reducing road traffic deaths globally by at least 50 per cent. In particular, special emphasis will be placed on lowering statistics for people in vulnerable groups."