Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell in West Indies provisional T20 squad

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, left, puts his arm around Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer during a past training session. - (AFP PHOTO)

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced a provisional 18-man squad ahead of the three upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Explosive batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell have been named after being inconsistent members of the team over the past year.

A CWI media release on Tuesday, said, "The expanded squad maintains the blend of experienced players with exciting young talent as the West Indies continue preparations in the build up to the defence of their ICC T20 World Cup title, to be held in India in October-November 2021. Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jnr return alongside the majority of the squad who featured in the 2-1 T20I series victory against Sri Lanka in March."

Hetmyer has not been a consistent member of the West Indies team over the past year owing to fitness and covid19 concerns. Along with other senior players, he chose not to tour Bangladesh earlier this year out of personal fears and personal concerns because of covid19.

Russell has been away from the West Indies set-up recently because of injury and also because of covid19. He declined an opportunity to tour New Zealand in late 2020 because he was "going from one lockdown (tournament) to another."

The provisional squad will quarantine and train in St Lucia ahead of the first T20I Series against South Africa, starting on June 26 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The official squad will subsequently be selected and announced ahead of each series.

WEST INDIES SQUAD:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

T20I MATCH SCHEDULE:

West Indies vs South Africa

June 26: 1st T20I, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

June 27: 2nd T20I, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

June 29: 3rd T20I, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

July 1: 4th T20I, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

July 3: 5th T20I, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

West Indies vs Australia

July 9: 1st T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 10: 2nd T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 12: 3rd T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 14: 4th T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

July 16: 5th T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

West Indies vs Pakistan

July 27: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 28: 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 31: 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium

August 1: 4th T20I, Guyana National Stadium

August 3: 5th T20I, Guyana National Stadium