Seven, including minor, fined for breaking curfew in Tobago

CHARGED: Giovanni Job - TTPS

Seven people charged for breaking the curfew in Tobago appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development recorded 25 new covid19 cases in Tobago – the island's highest total in 24 hours. Active cases on the island reached 94 – also a record.

The police on Tuesday revealed Tobago leads the country in arrests for breaching the 9pm to 5am curfew, as outlined in the state of emergency regulations. After two days, Tobago has had seven arrests, followed by the Northern Division (six), Western (three), North Eastern (one), Central (one) and Port of Spain (one).

According to police, 27-year-old labourer Jariel Balfour of Simon Lawrence Street in Bethel; 19-year-old mason Ronel Trim of Bethlehem in Bethel; 18-year-old unemployed Rianna Scotland of Richmond Hill in Castara and a juvenile all appeared before Magistrate Erica Baptiste-Ramkisson.

Police said that around 9.45pm on Sunday, covid19 enforcement unit officers were on patrol in Broadplace, Moriah when they saw a vehicle proceeding south along that road with four occupants. When confronted by police, they could not present a curfew pass or give a valid reason for being outdoors during curfew hours. They were all arrested and charged.

Baptiste-Ramkisson fined Balfour $10,000 or 30 days' simple imprisonment; Trim was fined $5,000 or 30 days' simple imprisonment; Scotland was fined $5,000 or 30 days' simple imprisonment; and the juvenile was fined $3,000 or 30 days' simple imprisonment.

The charges were laid by PC Jordan.

Also, 37-year-old Ryan Forde and 21-year-old Giovanni Job of Jaegers Hall in Plymouth appeared virtually charged with a similar offence.

Around 9.50pm on Sunday, the covid19 enforcement unit was on patrol along Black Rock Main Road, Black Rock, when a vehicle was observed parked along the road with two occupants.

Neither had a curfew permit nor a valid reason for being outside. They were both arrested and charged.

Forde and Job were each fined $10,000 or 30 days' simple imprisonment.

Also breaching the curfew was 37-year-old Nigel Romeo of Roach Trace, Mt Pleasant, who appeared before the court.

Around 10.20pm on Monday, police were on patrol along Shirvan Road, when they observed Romeo walking by himself. When interviewed, Romeo begged officers to give him a chance as he had allegedly overslept by a family member.

He was arrested and charged.

Romeo was fined $5,000. or 30 days' simple imprisonment.

PC Guerra laid the charge in both matters.