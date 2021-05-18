SEA decision carded for week's end

In this August 2020 file photo, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, top right, congratulates SEA students of Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School after the exam.

Senate Leader of Government Business Clarence Rambharat says a final decision on the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination will be made at the end of this week.

He made the statement on behalf of Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in response to an urgent question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday.

“The government recognises that the exam is important, and all possible preparations are being made by the Education Ministry, together with the Health Ministry and all the other ministries involved, in the safe implementation of the SEA.

"But having the SEA exam is not more important than the health of the population.

“Government has put strict and robust measures in place to reduce the covid19 numbers, and the success of these measures over the next few days will greatly impact the decision on what would happen with the SEA which is scheduled for June 10. Based on the numbers and what transpires this week, a final decision would be made and communicated to the public by the end of this week.”

Rambharat said a meeting was held with stakeholders on April 22, including the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association and it was agreed that the exam should be carried out in an atmosphere of safety.

“The Education Ministry is cognisant of the mixed views among the public, parents, teachers, students, in relation to their personal safety, but also in relation to the mental stress and the anxiety caused by delays, the uncertainty, and now the prospect of further delays. We know that students have been working towards June 10 and changing that date would be the very last resort, and the only reason that date would change is in line with the safety of the population in the current environment.”

In response to Mark’s asking if the Education Ministry will meet urgently with TTUTA, Rambharat said the ministry has been in touch with personnel in the schools and with the union since April 22.

“Given the fact that I’ve identified that the key concern on April 22 was the issue of health, the appropriate discussions will be held with union in the hope of arriving at consensus. But in the absence of consensus, the government will do what has to be done in the context of the health of the population.”