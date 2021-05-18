Psychologist advises: Learn new skills during SoE

Photo source freepik.com

Clinical psychologist Dr Alina Williams has said the state of emergency (SoE) will create further anxiety for people already grappling with the covid19 restrictions.

The Prime Minister announced the SoE on Saturday, saying the action is needed to further limit the movement of people and reduce the country’s staggering infection rate.

The SoE began from midnight on Saturday and the curfew runs from 9pm-5 am. The duration of the SoE will be determined by the reduction in new covid19 cases.

On Tuesday, the THA’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were 25 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 94 active cases. It said six people have been discharged.

Four people have died from the virus on the island.

In an interview with Newsday, Williams said coping strategies should target one’s physical, emotional, spiritual, cognitive and behavioural well-being.

She said even though public exercise has been banned, even outside the curfew hours, people can cope by engaging in activities that can enhance the other aspects of one’s well-being.

Williams, who is assigned to the Mental Health Department of the Tobago Regional Health Authority, suggested people can start a journal, learn a new skill or spend more time in prayer and worship.