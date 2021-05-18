Praise for first responders to road accidents

In this file photo, fire officers are seen assisting the driver of this car that ran off the road along the Uriah Butler Highway, Mt Hope. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE work done by Trinidad and Tobago's first responders to keep people safe during times of crisis needs to be respected by all members of the public.

Michelle Ablack-Paponette expressed this sentiment as she related her experience with some of this country's first responders during Arrive Alive's 7th annual awards ceremony on Tuesday.

"I feel honoured d to stand before you today as an advocate for road safety. First responders are the persons who are very present at the time of a collision as it happens on our nation’s roads. Today we stand in solidarity to honour such individuals."

Ablack-Paponette recalled that on October 16, 2016, her husband was involved in a very bad car crash. She said when she arrived, firefighters were using a crane to lift a light pole off a vehicle, in which her husband was trapped.

Ablack-Paponette said they were empathetic towards her and allowed her to stay nearby as they worked to free her husband.

"I was then approached by a male police officer who, despite his brawn, gently took my hand and guided me to a safer area to have a seat. As he sat and comforted me, the officer spoke gentle words of encouragement. I found out later that he was PC McLean of the St James Police Station."

She also said she was told how the emergency medical technicians (EMTs) "acted in every capacity" to help all the victims involved in that accident.

As she thanked them for helping her husband and the other victims, Ablack-Paponette said first responders such as the people she met that day "understand the importance of prompt response in times of emergency such as these." She added their "speedy response in these situations indeed saves many lives and for this, we are grateful."

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield agreed with her. Sinanan said, "Whether you work in administration, law enforcement, engineering, or are first responders, your teamwork, passion, and determination to bring more loved ones home every night through safer roads is truly inspirational."

Inglefield said first responders such as police officers, fire fighters and ambulance personnel are amongst those people who are "passionate about road safety who have worked tirelessly to reduce the carnage on our nation’s roads."

She added that those incidents were reduced by as much as 53 per cent, during the first Decade of Action for Road Safety 2010-2020, to bring about "a reduction in serious injuries, the lives lost, and less families grieving."

Inglefield said, "We applaud each and every one of you who continue to do your job selflessly, and tirelessly, sometimes with scarce resources. Please keep on 'knocking on those doors' to obtain what you need to do your job effectively, and with integrity."