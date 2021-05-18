Oxygen tank customers put on waiting list

In this file photo, oxygen is loaded on a truck.

Panicky customers rushing to buy oxygen tanks had to be put on waiting lists this week as a spike in demand for medical oxygen caused a shortage which suppliers are scrambling to fill.

As covid19 cases rise, suppliers are complaining of hoarding and panic-buying as they said more stock is coming.

Stephen Aboud, managing director of pharmaco AA Laquis, told Newsday on Monday more than 150 people were waiting for oxygen tanks, some of whom either have covid19 or have infected relatives. He said Pharmaco was giving priority to them in their next shipment.

“I just got off the phone with someone who has a relative with covid19. We are prioritising people like that,” he said.

Covid19 patients in most cases suffer from infections in their respiratory tracts. When these cases become extreme it becomes necessary to treat them with oxygen.

But covid19 patients are not the only ones in need of oxygen. People who suffer from lung disease, asthma, heart failure and babies with underdeveloped lungs all depend on oxygen treatment daily.

Aboud urged against panic-buying and hoarding, which he said was the main culprit in causing a shortage.

“People who are at risk are supplementing availability. So people who have one tank are buying an additional tank, and people who want to be safe are buying one as well. As a result there is a shortage in the country.”

Ravi Mulchansingh, CEO of Oxygen Nitrogen Solutions, said hoarding is not necessary, because most people would not need the tanks even if some people have covid19.

He recalled that most of the extreme cases and deaths were of people with comorbidities and in most cases many of the infected would not need additional oxygen to survive.

“The leadership has been telling us that this is something to be afraid of and it could kill us, so people are panicking,” Mulchansingh said.

Aboud told Newsday that tanks and peripheral equipment for tanks were at the ports waiting to be cleared and expects to have them in stores soon.

Representative of AA Laquis Keila Mohammed said it has a list of 60 people plus stock requirements for its individual stores. She said the company will restock in June, but in the meantime people can apply through its Facebook page or by WhatsApp (685-6635) to be put on their list.

But for now, companies are saying they are out of stock where tanks are concerned. Businesses added that they are also low or out of stock on peripheral devices.

Massy Gas, however, said it has no shortage of oxygen, so people with tanks can get refills.

Aboud said the best remedy is to avoid getting the virus in the first place. He continued the calls for social distancing and sanitising and staying home, but added, if one must go out, wear a proper mask.

“Government is missing an important aspect,” he added. “We need to create ‘bubbles.’ If we live in a household, that is a bubble. If we work in an office, that is a bubble. We should work to create safe zones and not have those zones interface with others.”