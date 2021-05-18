Omar Khan: Cricketers' work ethic must match talent

Shimron Hetmyer - Photo by Sureash Cholai

FORMER West Indies manager Omar Khan is not surprised that Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies T20 team, but has advised the Guyanese left-handed batsman and other young cricketers that their professionalism and work ethic must match their talent in order for them to have longevity.

On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named Hetmyer in a provisional 18-man squad for forthcoming T20 home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. The five-match T20 series between West Indies and South Africa bowls off on June 26 in Grenada.

Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh Jnr have also been recalled.

Hetmyer, 24, has not been a consistent member of the West Indies team over the past year owing to fitness and covid19 concerns. Along with other senior players, he chose not to tour Bangladesh earlier this year.

Hetmyer’s future has been a popular topic throughout the region in recent days also because he was not offered a CWI retainer contract in early May for the forthcoming year. CWI lead selector Roger Harper said Hetmyer has the potential to be among the world’s best, but said the selection panel wants him to be more “focused.”

Khan, who has been the manager of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Hero Caribbean Premier League since 2013, has known Hetmyer for years.

Speaking to Newsday about Hetmyer’s recall, Khan said, “I think it is only a matter of time, because he is a tremendous talent. He is one for the future. There is no doubt about it.”

Khan said players like Hetmyer and Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Pooran can “carry” the batting of West Indies cricket into the future.

But Khan said a player’s work ethic must be equivalent to natural talent.

“We all know as young players the need to mature, the need to develop (and) the need to have that level of professionalism that is required to be successful. To maintain that on a consistent basis is a challenge for our players because of the cultural diversities and the backgrounds from which they come.”

Khan said the region is missing a full-time academy where players could remain committed at all times.

“Our young players have got to see it as a full-time job,” Khan said.

“We know Shimron has not passed his fitness test a couple times now. Everybody knows he has tremendous talent, but with talent has to go a level of professionalism, a level of work ethic, a level of ability to understand that as a professional cricketer, it is much more than just having talent.”

Khan also welcomed the return of Russell because he is a “world-class player.”

WEST INDIES PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr.