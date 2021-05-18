MP hails Tunapuna vendor: Balo walked with kings, prime ministers

Balnarine "Balo" Benny. Photo courtesy social media

The life and work of Tunapuna market vendor Balnarine "Balo" Benny were honoured at his funeral as friends, colleagues and family members paid their final respects at Simo HSJ Simpson and Sons Funeral Home, St Joseph, on Tuesday.

Benny, 63, died in hospital from covid19 on May 3. His wife Gita Benny was also being treated for the virus but has been recovering.

Benny's long-time friend Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde delivered the eulogy at the funeral, where he hailed the veteran masman and market vendor as a staple in the Tunapuna community and praised him for his passion for helping others through community empowerment and the arts.

"If it weren't for covid we could have had this in the Eddie Hart Savannah or a park.

"Balo in his whole life would have walked with kings and queens, prime ministers and MPs also.

"He was small in stature but mighty in character."

Forde said Benny was an accomplished businessman and politician, and also known for his generosity and people skills.

A funeral for Benny was held last Friday but then postponed to Tuesday due to an unspecified "mix-up."

There were unconfirmed reports that Benny's body was misplaced.