Morvant man's excuse for breaking curfew: My girlfriend put me out

File photo

A Morvant man in his early thirties was detained for breaching the curfew on Monday night after he was allegedly put out by his girlfriend.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division and the were on patrol between 8 pm and 11 pm.

They found the man in Almond Court, Morvant and asked him why he was out while the curfew was in effect.

Police said the man told them he had an argument with his girlfriend who put him out.

Officers said they suspected the man lied about the situation and were wary of any such excuses. He was arrested.

During their patrol, police also found a shotgun and six rounds of 12 gauge ammunition in the area.

The exercise was led by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Parriman with field operations by Sgt Quashie, Cpl Gordon, PCs Mieres, Dass and Nanan.