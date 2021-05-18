Education Minister: Health more important than exams

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

STUDENTS, their parents are anxiously anticipating Tuesday’s decision regarding the holding of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA).

The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that a final decision should be made on Tuesday as to whether the June 10 examination will go ahead as scheduled or be postponed.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said the decision will be determined by the success of the measures in place to reduce the spread of covid19.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas has called for the postponement of the examination as the infection rate continues to soar claiming unprecedented number of lives for the month of May.

The alarming surge has led to Dr Rowley calling a state of emergency and imposition of a curfew.

Rowley also announced the suspension of all face-to-face classes for secondary school students who have been preparing for CSEC and CAPE exams respectively.

Students from Forms Four to Forms Six were allowed to attend physical classes to do labs and other preparations which required a physical presence.

In response to the earlier call by TTUTA, Gadsby-Dolly said at this time the number one priority is keep citizens safe.

“The government has put measures in place to reduce the covid numbers. The success of these over the next few days will impact greatly on the way forward for students and examinations.

“While the examinations are important, and all possible preparations are being made for their safe implementation, they are not more important than the health of the population; and the latter will not be sacrificed for the sake of the former. “We all have the best interest of the students, teachers, parents and every citizen at heart”

She said the names of all school personnel have been supplied to the MOH as requested for priority consideration with respect to the vaccination program.

“The PM has clearly stated that the effort to rein in the numbers are so that the exams can proceed with a measure of safety. Should this not be possible, then we will adjust accordingly. We are closely monitoring the numbers daily.”

The Ministry has also advised that all administrative operations at schools and all teaching and learning activities should be done remotely, as far as possible.

The Opposition shadow Minister of Education Anita Hayes agreed, “we have to prioritize the safety of our citizens.”

However, she said the MOE’s approach continues to be reactive rather than proactive.

“It is unfortunate because our students are paying the price. We need our policy makers to be proactive and we need to approach this issue with a level of empathy for the mental health and physical health of our students.”

The Tabaquite MP said steps could have been taken to prevent this current state of affairs, suggesting things like continuous assessment which would have reduced the burden of a one day exam.