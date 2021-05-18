Covid19 daily death toll hits a new high

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its highest daily number of covid19 deaths on Tuesday, after 23 people died of the virus.

The figures have pushed the number of deaths to 317.

The Ministry of Health, announcing the grim occurrence in its 4 pm update, said there have been 601 new covid19 cases, from samples taken between May 13 and 16.

There are 6,318 active cases, with 287 patients in hospital, 5,201 at home in self-isolation and 129 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

There have been 17,150 cases to date. Of these, 10,515 people have recovered.

Two months into the vaccination programme, 61,806 people have received their first dose and 1,179 have had their full two doses.

A total of 159,982 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, UWI, the Tobago Regional Health Authority labs, and 74,325 samples have been processed at private labs.