Court: Payment of traffic tickets, fines suspended, maintenance payments continue

In this file photo a Traffic Warden cautions a motorist on the Chaguanas Main Road, Chaguanas on Tuesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PAYMENT of traffic tickets has been suspended until further notice, while

the time for all court directions and deadlines

will cease to run until end of June.

A failure to comply with court directions on time usually have serious consequences for litigants but because of emergency powers regulations, which restrict movement outside of curfew hours, a decision was taken to suspend court deadlines and directions until June 30 so that litigants and attorneys are not pressed to meet a deadline of the court during this time, Newsday was told.

There are also certain statutory limitations for the filing of lawsuits so the latest practice directions will also suspend those at least until June 30 and there will be no penalty, it was explained.

The payment of fines and court-ordered compensation, not including maintenance payments, as well as the payment of public health fixed-penalty notices have also been suspended until June 30.

These are the latest measures Chief Justice Ivor Archie has announced for the courts during the state of emergency.

The current public health restrictions, which limit activity to stem the rising covid19 caseload, are in effect until July 4.

Already all court buildings are closed to the public and the Judiciary is offering several e-service options, with exceptions for urgent matters, including payment of cash bail, but these are by appointment only.

The Chief Justice issued new emergency practice directions and the latest, which took effect on Monday, continue until further notice.

The court rules allow for e-filing of court documents and virtual trials, while unrepresented members of the public can make appointments to visit a court to use a kiosk.

Last week, the Assembly of Southern Lawyers proposed the suspension of all court directions until the covid19 public health restrictions were lifted.

ASL president Michael Rooplal, in a letter to Archie, said while legal services have been deemed essential, its members have lamented the risks involved in having the public visit their offices to ensure compliance with the court’s directions, in particular in cases which require their clients to execute documents for filing on time.

In the latest practice directions, the Chief Justice ordered time to cease to run until June 30 as it relates to all directions and deadlines of the court, except for the payment of maintenance or any order considered an exception.

Rooplal said on Tuesday this addition to the rules addressed his members’ concerns and thanked Archie for agreeing with the ASL’s proposal.

The payment of mask fines can be done from July 1-September 7.

Hearings for contesting the notices – covering the period September 5, 2020-June 30 – run from Ocrtober 5-August 9, 2022.

The collection of payments by the Judiciary for traffic tickets, which already saw a 50 per cent discount and several extensions for payments, has been suspended until further notice.

Service and commissioner fees were also suspended until the end of June as court marshals' and bailiffs' services are limited to urgent matters.

Approval of surety for bail will be done by appointment and all other filings will be done electronically.

All jury trials remain suspended and judges and magistrates were told to direct witnesses to give evidence from a specific location or from one of the 23 Judiciary’s VAC centres.

The centres are at the UTT building at the O’Meara Industrial Park, Arima; the Judiciary’s administration building at King’s Court on Frederick Street, Port of Spain; the Children’s Court (North) building in St Clair; the Point Fortin magistrates’ court building; the new Family Court building in Princes Town; the Supreme Court building in Tobago; the Scarborough magistrates’ court; and the Tobago Family Court building.