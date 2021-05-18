Contractor wants EFCL's financial records

EFCL offices at Long Circular Road Maraval -

A construction company, which received a default judgment from the court against the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL), has applied for the state-owned special purpose company’s financial records after it did not receive the almost $850,000 owed to it.

Lawyers representing Benchmark Construction Limited (BCL) filed the application after the court-ordered payment for unpaid fees was not paid.

In July, last year, the company filed a lawsuit against EFCL over the money, which represents its payment for repairs it performed on schools.

Lawyers representing EFCL chief executive Phillip Knaggs registered an appearance in the case but failed to file a defence.

The company's lawyers Arnold Ram and Varun Debideen applied for a default judgment, which was granted in January.

EFCL failed to pay as ordered by the court and BCL filed its application this week, asking for the state-owned special purpose company’s bank records, records of its fleet of vehicles, and information on its contractual obligations.

In February, another contractor levied against EFCL over a $1 million debt.

Bailiffs and court marshals, acting for Penal-based GM Transport Company Ltd, went to EFCL’s at Long Circular Road in Maraval to seize items to be auctioned off to recoup the money owed. The items taken included office chairs and other furniture.

The company took the action after EFCL promised to pay the debt but missed several extended deadlines.

At the time, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday her ministry and the Ministry of Finance were aware of the situation and were working on addressing it.