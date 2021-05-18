Autopsy on veteran journalist Alexis inconclusive

Owing to the advanced state of decomposition, the autopsy on veteran journalist and songwriter Anthony "Lexo" Alexis's body was inconclusive.

Alexis was found in the bedroom of his home at Mount View, Paradise Gardens, Tacarigua, last Monday afternoon after neighbours reported a bad scent coming from the house.

Alexis, 74, had bled from his forehead and mouth.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Alexis's cousin Clive Alexis said despite the inconclusive autopsy report, he did not suspect foul play in his cousin's death.

He said Alexis suffered from diabetes and was prone to falling. He said Alexis used a walking stick during his last days.

"This is about the fourth time he fell. The last time he fell down was at a drugstore near his home, and I helped him when that happened.

"Sometimes Anthony hardly eats anything and he falls down.

"I don't believe he was murdered. I know he falls every so often. Last time a friend had to take him to the hospital because of how injured he was after a fall."

Clive Alexis said he last spoke with his cousin on May 1, when Alexis considered visiting him at his Point Fortin home to spend some time together.

He said he would remember his cousin as a jolly and creative person who kept to himself.