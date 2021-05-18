Arrive Alive: Drivers need more education

Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield.

ARRIVE Alive president Sharon Inglefield said more education is needed for drivers to promote greater safety on the roads.

She made the observation when she addressed the group's 7th annual awards ceremony

She said the demerit point system, launched last year by the Works and Transport Ministry, has been having some success in addressing road safety.

Inglefield said as a result of this system, "Many drivers are being re-educated via a drivers' rehabilitation programme developed under a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Works and Transport, where they are taught anger management, journey management, and rules of the road, during a two-day workshop at our Arrive Alive offices.

"Many of these drivers, who have obtained maximum demerit points, are attending these sessions, and it is with sadness that we recognise not only the fact that we need to focus on education in our nation, but most importantly literacy, and the need to educate drivers about the abuse of alcohol."

Inglefield also said many drivers stopped by the police for traffic offences do not have a driver’s permit, "and therefore have never been formally trained nor taught driver’s education of any form whatsoever."

As a result,, she said, it is important to continue all efforts to enforce the law and support law-enforcement officers.

While Arrive Alive does not have all the answers to ensuring greater road safety for everyone, Inglefield said, the group is willing to share its knowledge and work with the ministry and other stakeholders to achieve this goal.

She also appealed to pedestrians "to be responsible in their usage of the roads and in particular, not to attempt to cross our highways, other than by use of the walkovers."

