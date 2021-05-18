Airport Authority estate constables charged for marijuana

Malek Marcelle - TTPS

Two estate constables who work with the Airport Authority at Crown Point International Airport appeared virtually in the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police said Divisional Task Force officers, Special Intelligence Unit and the Canine Unit executed search warrants on May 15 at the homes of Malek Marcelle, 25, of Canoe Bay and Neilus Biggart, 33, of Emerald Drive, Signal Hill Development, Signal Hill.

At Marcelle's house they allegedly found4.566 kilograms of marijuana, eight rounds of ammunition and one can of pepper spray. He was charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

At Biggart’s home, police allegedly found 118 grams of marijuana. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

Marcelle was granted bail of $250,000 to be approved by the Registrar. His bail conditions are that he must surrender his passport, report to the Shirvan Road Police Station on Wednesdays and Fridays, and must not change his address.

He will reappear in court on June 14.

Biggart was put on $40,000 bail and will reappear in court on August 13.

Acting Insp Forbes and Sgt Stewart led the exercises. The charges were laid by acting Cpl Baker and PC De Freitas.