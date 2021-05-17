WASA worker shot at over 20 times

WASA - Water and Sewage Authority Trincity Regional Centre - Photo by Roger Jacob

Public Services Association president Watson Duke has called on Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) staff at the Tacarigua office to stay away from work until security is improved, after an employee was shot at over 20 times.

The shooting happened around 8am on Monday as the 23-year-old La Horquetta man arrived on the compound, a police report said.

As he was parking, a white Nissan Tiida drove in and an armed, masked man got out and started shooting at him.

The intended victim ran away and escaped unharmed. The suspect got back into the car, which drove off through one of the main entrances.

One parked car had its front windscreen shattered and bullet holes were left in the bonnet and right wing mirror.

When police processed the scene they found 16 spent shells of .45-calibre ammunition, seven of 9mm ammunition and nine fragments.

Duke said this isn’t the first time a WASA employee’s life has been endangered and he is calling on WASA CEO Lennox Sealy to invest in the health and safety of employees on WASA’s premises and those out in the field.

“You are not to go back to that plant, under no circumstances. You are not to go back there until the union and management secure your safety. If these gunmen did not get through today, they may come back tomorrow.”

He also complained, “Not one WASA police responded, not one WASA management (member) came to the rescue and came with a plan.

"We are still wondering what will happen tomorrow, but we have given a clear word: do not go back to that place.

“We do not necessarily take pleasure in telling the worker, 'Do not report to work there,' but until their safety can be guaranteed by WASA, until their safety can be guaranteed by the union, we will not send them there."

Attempts to reach the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, and WASA's CEO were unsuccessful.