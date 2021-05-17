Tobago man after wife's covid19 death: Take the vaccine

Image courtesy CDC

A Tobago man whose wife died on Sunday from covid19 is telling people to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

On Sunday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities was Tobago's fourth covid19 death.

The man told Newsday his wife of six years had the virus but also had three other health issues, which led to fatal complications.

He said his wife became ill last week and went to the doctor a few times, but came back worse.

Her condition deteriorated badly on Sunday morning and he called an ambulance for her.

She died at the hospital.

He described his wife as "a real nice person."

The man said he supported the Prime Minister's decision to call a state of emergency amid the explosion of covid19 cases and deaths nationally.

As of Monday, there were 75 active covid19 cases in Tobago. The situation in Trinidad is more dire with over 5,700 active cases and more than 280 deaths.

"Yeah, the rate the thing going, them know the best. Them is more health people so you have to follow them.

"I feel taking injection (vaccine) is the best."

He said he is willing to take the jab when it becomes available.

Currently in home quarantine, he is awaiting the result of his covid19 test swab.

"I feeling all right...Nothing ain't really (wrong) with me. I does be in work right through sweating and handling myself.

"I ain't get no (complications)."

He said funeral arrangements for his wife are being made while he remains in quarantine. The man expressed gratitude for the assistance of his relatives in this difficult moment.

"Family helping me a lot," he said.