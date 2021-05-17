Swimmer Dylan Carter continues to prepare for Tokyo Olympics

TT SWIMMER Dylan Carter continues to display creditable performances leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympics have been postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic. It will run from July 23-August 8.

Carter competed in two A finals and one B final at the 2021 TYR Pro Swim series in Indianapolis, United States, from Thursday-Saturday.

Carter finished fourth in the men’s 100-metre freestyle B final on Thursday. He clocked 49.89 seconds and just missed a spot on the podium.

On Friday, Carter was eighth and last in the men’s 100m butterfly A final in 53.13 and on Saturday he rounded off his appearance at the meet with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 100m backstroke A final in 55.37.