St Vincent de Paul: No covid19 deaths at geriatric home

THE St Vincent de Paul Society said on Monday there is no truth to rumours of several covid19 cases occurring recently at a geriatric home in north Trinidad which falls under its jurisdiction.

The society's manager (administration) David Maynard said, "There was a development there and we had liaised with the Ministry (of Health) to put in place certain measures to treat with the challenges we were having."

He said this happened two weeks ago.

"There was one incident where it was covid-related."

Maynard said this incident was not a fatality. He added there had been some other deaths at the home recently, these were not covid-19 related.

He reiterated that thanks to the advice given by the Health Ministry, there have been no other covid19 cases at the home.

"There has been no further situation developing."