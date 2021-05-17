Police disperse San Fernando prayer group

POLICE said they quickly dispersed a religious group which gathered on Sunday morning to pray along Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

At 7 am, officers of the San Fernando Police Station, saw a group converging in the area for a prayer session.

A release from the police said the prayer group was reminded of the current state of emergency and the public health regulations which prohibit the number of people gathering in public in excess of five.

The police said the group complied with the officers’ request and vacated the area.