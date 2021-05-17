Only emergency services at Dretchi during SoE

The Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired (TTAHI) offices will remain closed to protect staff and clients from covid19, but will accomodate emergency services.

In a notice on Sunday, the TTAHI said from Monday, its offices will remain closed until further notice.

All appointments will be rescheduled. Anyone with anemergency or query, can call: 787-8045, e-mail: Association@dretchi.org.tt or contact the medical social worker at 620-4722.

The association said its DRETCHI unit provided audiological care as well as hearing aids to the public and hundreds of people enter the premises at Wrightson Road on a weekly basis for hearing aids and hearing aid servicing, interpreting services, deaf events and classes, counselling, speech therapy and more.

It said despite the pandemic, DRETCHI has, until now, remained open to the public as an essential medical service. However, because of the implementation of a state of emergency and the increase in covid19 cases, it said the unit will temporarily be closed except for some specific hours.

The association also said it will still be accommodating emergency services for the public such as sale of hearing aid batteries and emergency hearing aid repair which are crucial for deaf and hard of hearing members of the public who rely on these devices.

The premises will be fumigated and sanitised during this time, the association said.