No venue decided yet for Trinidad and Tobago vs St Kitts/Nevis qualifier

In this photo taken on March 25, 2021, TT captain Khaleem Hyland (left) moves past Guyana midfielder Daniel Wilson during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifier at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

DETAILS of TT’s forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifier against St Kitts/Nevis are expected to be announced this week as the date of the match draws closer.

TT will play Bahamas in Group F on June 5, before facing St Kitts/Nevis on June 8 in the final round of the group phase.

The contest on June 8 is scheduled to be a home match for TT, but with the rise of covid19 cases and deaths in recent weeks it is unlikely the match will be played in Trinidad.

A source who works with the TT Football Association told Newsday on Sunday that details of the match should be confirmed this week.

TT also has a 14-day quarantine rule for people entering the country which makes it difficult for teams travelling to TT for sporting events. World Cup qualifying matches are played in a tight FIFA window, therefore teams will not have the time to quarantine for that length of time.

In March, TT were carded to play Guyana at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, but the match was switched to a neutral venue. The game was played in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic with TT emerging 3-0 winners.

The match between TT and St Kitts/Nevis may prove to be a crucial contest as the teams are separated by two points at the top of the table. St Kitts/Nevis have six points and TT are on four points with a win and a draw.

Only the top team in the group advances to the next round of qualifying.