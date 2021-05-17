Manzanilla man fined $20,000 for breaching curfew

A Manzanilla man was fined $20,000 on Monday for breaching the curfew on Sunday night.

Steve Housand, 36, appeared before magistrate Sarah De Silva in the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police held him at about 9.50 pm on Sunday at Plum Road Junction, Manzanilla.

Housand told police he was waiting for a friend and when they ordered him to go home, he refused.

He was arrested and charged.

If he fails to pay the fine, Housend will have to serve five days' simple imprisonment.

De Silva sentenced a 30-year-old man for breaching the public health regulations on gathering in groups of more than five to four days' simple imprisonment.

Tyreke George pleaded guilty.

He was arrested around 4.30 pm on Sunday at Quare Road, Valencia. Police said George was part of a group of about 20 people liming.

When the police approached, most of them ran away, but the police managed to hold four, whom they arrested and charged for breaching the regulations.

Three other men, Ivan Lambkin, 29, Ashton John, 35, and Kerneil Charles, 32, also appeared before De Silva, but offered an explanation, so a plea of not guilty was entered for each of them.

They are to return to court on June 14.

Court prosecutor,Sgt Nicholas Ramdeen represented the State.

Emergency powers regulations came into force on Sunday after the President declared a state of emergency because of the outbreak of covid19.

The regulations give legal effect to a 9 pm-5 am curfew and set out the activities prohibited during and outside curfew hours.

The police also have the power to restrict anyone from being in a public place without permission or to arrest anyone in breach of the regulations or order them to disperse or return to their homes.

Anyone who breaches the regulations is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of up to $250,000 and imprisonment for six months.