Lotto outlets shut from Monday

File photo by Angelo Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

MEMBERS of the public will have to hold their hand on playing their favourite Play Whe mark and Lotto lucky numbers.

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) on Monday ordered its agents/outlets to stop operations immediately owing to the state of emergency aimed at curbing the covid19 pandemic.

One agent told Newsday that in the wee hours just before 1 am, IGT (formerly GTEC Global Services Corporation), which is responsible for technical operation of the games, sent agents a text message to say gaming must stop immediately.

The text said, "Lottery operations suspended until further notice effective May 17 (Monday.)"

NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis confirmed this to Newsday on Monday.

Asked if Lotto outlets had been closed, Eustace said, "Yes, because we are not essential. We are following government guidelines.

"The Government on Saturday made a mention. The list came out yesterday (Sunday). We were privy to the list late last night, and we took a decision this morning, which gives us enough time (to convey) that we cannot continue operating."

On Sunday night, the Government issued Legal Notice 142, the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021, whose section 3(8) says places now closed to the public include a club, dancehall and theatre plus "a common gaming house, betting pool or office licensed under the Gambling and Betting Act."

Newsday asked if the cessation gave operators time to put their affairs in order.

Nancis replied, "Is the pandemic giving you any time to get your house in order?

"Now we just had to act. It's based on government instruction, based on the government guidelines. The decision was taken on that, with immediate effect.

"If we get a further message or further information that we can go back and open up, we will then do what is required."

Nancis said Trinidad and Tobago has about 1,500 Lotto outlets/operators.

On whether the public live without their Play Whe for this period, Nancis replied, "Well, to my understanding it's an essential sort of business in TT which gives people an opportunity to put food on their table. But we still have to take the pandemic into consideration, weigh the pros and the cons and make sure we are doing the right thing, and which one is more important.

"So at this point in time it is important that the Government gives us a certain amount of guidelines and we are going to follow (them). If we were an essential service, then we would remain open in accordance with the powers that we have."