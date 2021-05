Local cricket umpire Premnath Deobarran dies

Premnath Deobarran -

FORMER cricket umpire Premnath Deobarran has died.

Deobarran was an umpire for decades officiating in the TT Cricket Board South East Zone and at the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) level. Details of his death are unclear at this time.

Members of the SSCL expressed condolences on Sunday following his death including Hillview College coach Richard Kelly.