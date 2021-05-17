Learning to live with the virus

Paolo Kernahan -

THERE'S AN airborne misconception that "learning to live with the virus" is a defeatist maxim – "Forget lockdown and let everybordy dead, ent?" Rather, it describes a shift in human behaviour and perspectives – cutting your cloth to suit the pandemic.

During a recent grocery expedition, two teenaged girls joined the queue I was in. As they stood slouched, being used by their smartphones, I noticed all they had in their hands were two muffins, a Kiss cake and a drink. The items made an impression because these anableps went to a grocery in a pandemic like they were buying rolling papers at a parlour.

Now, they broke no regulation other than an unwritten expectation of common sense – but then I've seen people step into the maw of a virus that's choking the life out of people as fit as Kate Beckinsale just so the cashier could swipe a broom and a lightbulb – presumably to replace the blown one in their skulls.

The Government's covid19 regulations identify essential businesses, but they won't spell out the essential need for citizens to smarten up. That's where public education campaigns come in. How do I restructure my life and habits to skirt risk? By now, everyone should be asking themselves this question before stepping outside.

Lockdowns and restrictions are designed to lessen human interaction. They don't, however, explain to people they should change their shopping patterns – limit visits and the number of twiddlebugs who jump in the family car.

Citizens must try to gather enough groceries for two weeks to a month. Plan out a menu at home, gauge how long meal plans will last. Do a needs inventory – toilet paper, soap, castanets, etc – and go to the grocery with a list. The list is meant to keep trips to a minimum, along with your exposure to others and others to you.

The “stay home, stay safe, stay alive” slogan is catchy, but only goes so far. On its own (which it mostly is) it can't inspire the dramatic change needed right now – urgently needed months ago, in fact.

Many reacted with eye-rolling to Trinis lining up for Kentuckry et al as the renewal of restrictions loomed. Citizens' obsession with fast food is as well documented as are our stratospheric obesity, hypertension and diabetes stats.

In the absence of regular food fixes, people are lining up outside of alleged bakeries (fakeries) snapping up whatever they've got – a boon to outfits peddling atmosphere pies, non-perishable currant rolls, and other culinary crimes.

The reason is no mystery: swathes of Trinis abandoned home cooking somewhere at the beginning of the Holocene epoch. Intermittent stretches of prosperity enslaved us to the convenience of fast food.

Owing to lockbackdown, people have had their food sources ripped from them. Like animals in captivity, they're unable to fend for themselves in the wild – of their own kitchens.

Several years ago I created a video series called Dinner in a Snap. The concept was conceived to nudge the public towards healthier lifestyles with simple ways to cook meals at home after a long day.

The series predated the dawn of food blogging in TT. With so many foodies on social media today, the Ministry of Health should consider public education partnerships. Food bloggers could ply audiences with videos featuring quick and easy recipes based on pantry staples. The goal is to reduce reliance on the daily food hunting party.

Additionally, a predictable office spread has been confirmed. As such, it's infuriating that many citizens, both in the private and public sectors, previously allowed to work remotely were instructed to return to their desks upon the easing of the last lockdown.

Rather than a performance-based assessment of workers, many employers still favour the butts-in-cubicles approach. Technology provides tools that increase work efficiency while drastically reducing the need for face-to-face interactions. The same tools enable employers to track the performance of workers on actual deliverables rather than the geographic location of their buttocks.

This is a broad view of what learning to live with the virus looks like – thinking of and communicating ways to protect ourselves until the threat is vanquished.

Several countries (the ones that can't put tanks on the streets at any rate) were forced to develop innovative strategies and constantly interrogate their actions to stay one step ahead of the virus. As this is not our way in TT, now that the pandemic demands that we rise to the challenge, the intellectual resources to do so simply aren't available.