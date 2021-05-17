Lawyers, regional chambers react to SoE restrictions

Attorney Sophia Chote, SC. -

Law Association president Sophia Chote has said a small discrepancy in the wording of the state of emergency restrictions needs to be clarified, with regard to the operations and hours of people working in the Judiciary.

She explained that the Judiciary, in accordance with the SoE restrictions, would be allowed to work during the daytime hours, between 5am and 9 pm. During the curfew hours, employees in the Judiciary were given exemption to travel after 9pm.

“But the only reason people in the Judiciary would have to move after nine should be while executing legal services,” she pointed out.

Jai Leladharsingh, president of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, said the SoE restrictions and curfew had no effect on the business community in its current restricted state.

He said only essential services, which include supermarkets, packaging industries the energy industry, etc, were allowed to open, and would usually close their doors by 8 pm.

“Even the fruit vendors close up by 7 pm. Since the lockdown restrictions and the closure of the restaurant and entertainment industries, there has not been much activity in the night.”

He pleaded with the public to follow the restrictions and obey the police so that restrictions could be rolled back.

“I know it is sometimes difficult. But people are dying. We have to do our part to preserve lives. Let us obey the protocols and the police.

"Those in isolation, do not come out. If you need something, have someone bring it to your door and most of all, everyone, do not hesitate to vaccinate,” Leladharsingh said.

About 17 hours after President Paula-Mae Weekes proclaimed the state of emergency, Attorney General Faris al-Rawi revealed the restrictions and powers of the protective services.

Police were given the power to arrest and enter premises without warrant providing that there is a perceived breach of the SoE regulations or public health protocols. The military have powers of arrest similar to those of the police and a 9 pm-5 am curfew has been imposed on the country.

The Judiciary and essential businesses, including mechanics doing emergency repairs, food processing, manufacturing and packaging businesses and others have been granted exemptions to function during daylight hours.

Thousands of other businesses have applied to the Commissioner of Police for passes to move about during curfew hours.