Griffith to curfew partiers: We will find you

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith addressing the nation on Monday at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. - Photo of Marvin Hamilton

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is warning would-be curfew partiers that the authorities are prepared for any illegal gatherings and any such activities would be dealt with swiftly.

Responding to Newsday's questions on the focus of the police while the state of emergency is in effect, Griffith said the police, through their various intelligence-gathering capacities, were waiting for any reports of curfew parties.

During the 2011 SoE, there was a trend of people hosting parties at private properties where patrons would remain inside during the curfew period and thus avoid arrest.

Griffith said given the provisions of the SoE, the police can and will take action against any such events even if they were held on private property, and warned party planners that they would be found.

"We have now been giving an opportunity as it pertains to taking away this get-out-of-jail-free card, where people can say it's their private property and they can have a party.

"Well, guess what? No, you can't. We are going to look for you and we will find you.

"I have asked the public to please give us the information through 482-GARY if you are aware of people who are converging in a large number even on private property. Bring it to our attention.

"People may decide to say, 'Listen, from 9 pm-5 am we can't go out, so let us all converge in one area.' We will be patrolling, looking for vehicles, getting information from neighbours, relatives, friends, people on the outside that are law-abiding and want to help."

As well as enforcing the public health regulations, Griffith said he was aware criminals might use the curfew as an opportunity to commit crime, but said the police through the Operation Command Centre and the National Operation Fusion Centre will be working together to tackle crime.

DCP in charge of operations Erla Christopher said while the police were challenged, with several officers being quarantined after coming into contact with covid19 cases, they were shifting their manpower and collaborating with partner agencies to ensure maximum coverage.

She also said patrols would continue through residential areas and anticipated that police would be able to focus their efforts on different areas more effectively.