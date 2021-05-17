Business chambers on SoE: People's health comes first

Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce.

ANY negative economic implications arising from the state of emergency (SoE) called to deal with rising covid19 cases pale in comparison to the greater good of saving lives and ensuring the country's health system is not overwhelmed.

These were the views expressed on Monday by Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh, Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber Chamber of Commerce president Rajbal Ramchand. and Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce head Richie Sookhai.

The Prime Minister announced the SoE would go into effect throughout Trinidad and Tobago from midnight on May 15. The SoE was proclaimed 24 hours later by President Paula-Mae Weekes and its associated regulations were issued the same day.

Singh said, "Obviously the current SoE will negatively impact the economy. Commercial activity has been reduced to bare minimum, with only the essential businesses being allowed to operate."

But he added, "However, of paramount importance at present is saving lives. The parallel health care system is stretched to capacity and may be overwhelmed soon, which will prevent covid19-positive patients from receiving medical attention."

Against this background, Singh said, "At this time it is imperative that we do whatever is necessary to reduce infection and mortality rates.

"I strongly believe that if we adhere to the protocols we can overcome this and the economy will be reopened so that the recovery process can begin."

Sookai said, "First and foremost, the lives of our people are more important then the economy."

He acknowledged that the economy will suffer, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises.

"However, the health and safety of our people is necessary to be protected as we can always rebuild an economy once we have a healthy population."

To do this, he continued, would require the State to "provide their proposed fiscal relief as quickly as possible to the most vulnerable."

Sookai said, " We are resilient people and with the co-operation of government, financial institutions and private sector we can revive our economy in the future."

Ramchand agreed with Singh and Sookai's views that while the SoE will have negative economic implications. But he said without the SoE "the result would be the same,

He hoped Government would implement measures such as deferrals of taxes and private-public sector partnerships to help rebuild the economy.

Ramchand called on all politicians to stop using covid19 to score political points.

"Lives and livelihoods must be the focal point to survivability."

In a statement, the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) said, "The economic implications are inextricably linked to the public health objectives. Daily activity will continue to be curtailed, regardless of whether it is legislated or not, once this seemingly more aggressive and deadly strain of the virus continues to spread."

Amcham added that as a result, "Reversing the upward trend of spread and deaths must be the dual number one focus alongside vaccine acquisition and administration."