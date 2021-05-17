Boissiere Primary gets library upgrade

A snapshot of the renovated Boissierre RC Primary School library funded by the Rotary Club of Maraval in partnership with Let’s ReadTT and Paperbased Book Shop. -

The Rotary Club of Maraval has been able to upgrade the Boissiere RC Primary School's library despite current covid19 restrictions.A release said the in March the club was able to source funds from the Rotary District Fund for the upgrade. The library serves 140 students.This was the second library upgraded in the area, with La Seiva RC Primary School being the first. That upgrade was funded by corporate sponsor Atlantic LNG.

The club plans eventually to upgrade all libraries within the five schools under its purview in the Maraval and Rampanalgas areas, the release said. Upgrading the primary school libraries in the Maraval community is part of the club’s strategic education plan to improve literacy skills in students, it added.

Principal of Boissiere R C Primary School Letticia Noreiga-Phillip said in the release, “The upgraded library with its beautiful ambience, new age-appropriate books and new furniture will contribute significantly to the improvement in the literacy of our 140 students and encourage them to experience the joy of reading.”

The club also hopes it members and other stakeholders would be able to conduct weekly reading sessions in the new library, "to ensure maximum use of the space when schools are reopened."It also partnered with Let's Read TT and Paper Based Bookshop, owned by past president Joan Dayal, to have the upgrade done. Dayal also donated books with local content to the library. The club's president Giselle Holder said Paramin RC School's library will undergo the next upgrade. It serves many students in the Maraval, Paramin and Las Cuevas areas.