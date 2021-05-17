AG: Stricter emergency measures could come

File photo: Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo by Sureash Cholai - Sureash Cholai

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi warned on Monday that stricter measures could be applied if people do not adhere to regulations issued under the state of emergency (SoE).

Giving this warning at the Ministry of Health's virtual news conference, Al-Rawi said he empathised with people who are affected by restrictions such no exercise in public.

After noting numerous comments being made about exercising in public, Al-Rawi said, "I would like to simply point out to the people of TT, do not be surprised, when one observes the mad rush of individuals, not in groups of five, all congregating in areas such as Chaguaramas, Lady Chancellor Hill, Palmiste Park, San Fernando's areas that we enjoy."

He continued, "One has to be conscious that it is the congregation of people, that we are managing. Therefore the advice that came to the Government and which was accepted and was introduced into the regulations, expert medical advice, is that we had to reduce circulation."

Al-Rawi said exercise is something important for everyone, and empathised with those affected..

"I can say that as a person that is a heavy exerciser, if I don't get my daily dose of exercise, my endorphins drop and I tend...towards depression. I want to get that physical training for clarity of mind.

"We all feel the same way."

He suggested that people exercise at home or in their yards.

"What we have to do is be very sensible to join in assisting the fight against covid."

Al-Rawi said this SoE differed from previous ones because it was called to deal with a public health crisis, while the others were called for issues of national security.

He said the regulations under the SoE could either be strengthened or relaxed as circumstances develop

Under the Constitution, Al-Rawi said, the SoE lasts for 15 days from the date of proclamation by the President. After that, the House of Representatives can approve an extension of the SoE for six months, by a simple majority vote.

Should there be a need to extend the SoE by another three months, Al-Rawi explained that three-fifths majority votes in both the House and the Senate are required.