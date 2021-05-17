9 deaths, 294 new covid19 cases reported

The Health Ministry has announced another nine deaths due to the covid19 virus.

This brings the death toll to 294.

In its covid19 update on Monday, the ministry said the people who died were four elderly men and two elderly women with comorbidities, and one middle-aged man and two middle-aged women with comorbidities.

It said 294 new cases had been detected from samples taken between May 13 and16.

Since March 2020, there have been 16,549 cases, of which 10,370 have recovered.

There are currently 5,885 active cases, approximately 35.5 per cent of the total number of cases since March 2020.

There are 388 patients in hospital, six more than Sunday. Of these, 146 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 57 in the high dependency unit. There are 84 at the Caura Hospital, 49 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 20 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 55 at the Arima General Hospital, 33 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 121 people in step-down facilities, seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 37 at UWI Debe, 23 in Tobago, 50 at UTT Valsayn, and four at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

There are 5,082 people in home self-isolation, 169 more than Sunday’s figure of 4,913.

Nineteen people have been released from public health facilities, and there have been 143 recovered community cases.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 60,671 people had received their first vaccine dose, and 1,179 had received their second dose.

A total of 153,997 people have been tested to date, 69,456 at private facilities.