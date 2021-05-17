$10.2m US field hospitals handed over

Field hospital at the Jean Pierre Complex providing additional space to the parallel healthcare system as the positive number of covid19 cases continue to rise. This is one of two field hospitals donated by the US Government. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A press release from the US Embassy has said the field hospitals the US has donated to Trinidad and Tobago will provide the Ministry of Health with 80 additional hospital beds and help reduce the current strain on the parallel healthcare system.

The Government asked for the field hospitals and the US Embassy expedited their delivery and setup. With the assistance of the Defence Force, one hospital has been set up in Couva and the second at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

When the pandemic is over, the hospitals can be used to provide essential medical services in the event of a disaster.

US Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore, the Prime Minister, and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh toured the field hospital at the Jean Pierre Complex on Monday.

The embassy said the US Government continued to partner with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in its national covid19 response efforts by donating the hospitals, valued at US$1.5 million or $10.2 million.

Moore officially transferred ownership of the hospitals to the Government and commended Dr Rowley on his ongoing efforts to deal with the pandemic, saying everyone must work together to stop the spread of covid19.