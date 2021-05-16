Woman, 62, is Tobago's fourth covid19 death

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded its fourth covid19 death. The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development announced the death on Sunday – the island's second in a week.

The victim is a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities.

The division also reported 13 new covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Four covid19 patients have been discharged, taking the active covid19 cases on the island to 77.

The number of samples sent to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 4,959. The number of positive samples is 312.