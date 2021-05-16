Tyra Gittens earns silver in women’s high jump

Tyra Gittens -

TT's Tyra Gittens and Michelle-Lee Ahye both competed in separate meets in the US as the track and field athletes continue to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gittens, competing at the SEC Outdoor Championships 2021 in Texas on Saturday, snatched silver in the women’s high jump event with a leap of 1.89 metres. She would be aiming to achieve the Olympic standard of 1.96m.

On Friday, the Texas A&M student qualified for the Olympics with a 6.96m effort in the women’s long jump, easily achieving the standard of 6.82m.

A few other TT athletes competed at the championships including Dwight St Hillaire of Kentucky and Akanni Hislop of Louisiana State University. St Hillaire was fourth in the men’s 400m final in 45.12 seconds and Hislop did not advance past the men’s 100m heats.

Ahye, running at the 2021 Track Meet presented by Sound Running in Los Angeles, California on Friday, was fifth in the women’s 100m final in 11.36 seconds. Ahye later competed in another meet where she clocked 11.23 according to a tweet by the athlete.

Ahye, who was banned for two years because of whereabouts failures, recently returned to the track. She is aiming to qualify for the Olympics, which runs from July 23 to August 8.