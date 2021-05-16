Secret missions of SORT dogs

Tino is embraced by his handler at SORT's Cumuto base. - ROGER JACOB

Looks can be deceiving. Felix and Tino appear to be two ordinary police officers – in the canine realm of policing – but Felix the German Shepherd and Tino the Belgian Malinois lead secret lives and participate in secret police exercises.

Felix and Tino are currently the only two police dogs operating in the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) led by Supt Roger Alexander.

“We work on special SORT assignments and support other police exercises that require SORT assistance,” says Officer A, Felix’s handler.

Both SORT canine officers are wearing masks – not just because of covid19 restrictions, but to hide their identity.

“These officers are doing classified work and people can’t know who they are,” says Cpl Shane Chase, the Canine Section’s police dog trainer. Chase is responsible for Felix and Tino’s training and the SORT officers’ dog training. He also raises and trains Tino’s puppies with police dog Adina, who were born on Christmas Day.

In many ways, the canine officers’ work is similar to the work they did in the canine section with their dogs, which specialise in narcotics/tactical and firearms detection.

But SORT will take these officers and dogs’ skills to a whole new level.

“We look forward to the new training we are about to do with our dogs,” says Officer B, Tino’s handler.

Soon, both officers will start training in rappelling off the sides of buildings, an exciting exercise for “normal” SORT officers, and a bigger challenge for these two, who will have their dogs strapped to their backs when they descend a tall building by holding onto a rope.

There will be exercises in abseiling, where the rope that lowers officers and dogs is controlled by a device.

The dogs could be lowered by themselves to someone already on the ground, but their handlers are opting for the other choice.

“We plan to have the dogs strapped in harnesses tied to our backs, so we will descend together with our dogs,” they say.

Then there’s the exciting new helicopter training in store for the dogs. The dogs will be trained gradually to become comfortable sitting in the helicopter between their handler’s legs and eventually participate in winch training, where their handlers climb out of a hovering helicopter with a rope.

Neither SORT officer worries whether their dogs will pass SORT’s rigorous duties.

“They enjoy new challenges,” says Officer A, as he pets his stocky black and brown German Shepherd.

Officer B, with his lean, black Belgian Malinois at his side agrees.

Tino was the first dog to transfer to SORT. Officer B, who had worked in the canine section since 2017 leaped at the chance when SORT asked a canine handler to volunteer.

“I thought this will be exciting and offer different training,” he says.

SORT asked Officer A to come across because of his 14 years of experience in the canine section.

Both dogs are tactical/narcotic/firearms specialists. They relish tactical work, as was evident in a session of bite training with Cpl Chase.

Waiting his turn for bite work proves agonising for Felix. His facial expressions change constantly. He pants and grimaces.

“The dogs love bite work,” says Chase. “It’s fun and it relieves a lot of stress for them.”

It’s not so much fun for the “victim,” who often sports pressure bruises even through the padded sleeve he wears.

When his turn comes to charge, Felix makes a mad dash for Chase. Felix looks fierce, determined and focused as he leaps and grabs Chase.

Chase spins around with Felix clinging to his arm.

Officer A has to pry Felix off Chase by lifting upward on his chain so Felix is forced to relinquish his bite. This proves to be a task, considering Felix’s fixation on Chase’s arm.

“Felix is unpredictable,” says Officer A. “You never know what he’s thinking. He gives off this persona of being very aggressive. He can relax and play very easily – but look out if he doesn’t like you. He has a good sense of character. He knows the bad guy from the good guy. He’s full of energy; never relaxed.

"Felix loves tracking – running through the bush and looking for someone. Maybe he likes the environment or the freedom.”

Sleek and sinewy Tino resembles a panther – not only in colour, but in the way he approaches his victim in bite training. With his gaze fixed on the target, Tino moves in slow, stealthy, dainty steps that resemble those of a big cat stalking its prey, and then suddenly picks up speed and propels himself like a missile towards Chase’s padded arm.

It is an unconventional, unpredictable strategy that would no doubt evoke a sense of shock in real life. Tino's approach brings gasps from civilians like me who witness it, and chuckles from canine officers who appreciate Tino’s approach.

“Tino is energetic, very wild and clumsy at times,” says Officer B. “He never tires. He is playful, but he can differentiate between play and work very well. He is determined.”

Both dogs prove their worth by rising to whatever challenge they face.

“They’re both excellent dogs,” says Chase. “They’ll do well in SORT.”

“I can’t wait to work with the police marine unit,” says Officer B.

He is certain Tino and Felix will love riding on boats. When the police marine unit intercepts any boat or ship, Felix and Tino will be transferred to the vessel to search for contraband.

The public will not see them work, and they might not ever know of the police exercises they carry out, but rest assured, Felix and Tino will be there, in the air, on land and sea, doing their jobs for SORT.