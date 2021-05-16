President issues SoE proclamation in Trinidad and Tobago

President Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has signed the legal proclamation document for a State of Emergency (SoE) in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister announced the decision on Saturday afternoon during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

The State of Emergency, which includes a daily curfew beginning at 9pm and ending at 5 am, is an escalation of Government's response to the latest wave of covid19 cases, which threaten public health.

Dr Rowley said it was to ensure people have fewer opportunities to congregate and spread covid19.

He also warned, "if you don't have to be out for exempted reasons, you stay home under the force of law."

In the proclamation, Weekes said, "I hereby declare that I am satisfied that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the outbreak of an infectious disease (covid19) and a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of TT."

The proclamation is dated May 15.

The curfew begins Sunday.