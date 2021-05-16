Police reminds the public of SoE

CYCLING: A group of cyclists were at Samaan Park, Tucker Valley Road, Chaguaramas, on early Sunday morning. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The police has assured there are no large crowds in the western peninsular at this time.

In a release, it said it was aware of a video circulating on social media purportingbreaches to the public health regulations with persons gathering in excess of groups of five.

The release said, at this time, police officers of the Carenage Police Station with the assistance of estate police constables of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) are currently patrolling and ensuring that no such gatherings are occurring at the western peninsula.

The police service reminded the public of the current state of emergency and the calls by the Government and health officials of only essential activities and the strict adherence to the public health regulations.