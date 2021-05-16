Family of missing Carapichaima farmer begs for closure

Missing farmer Becker Seelal -

THE family of missing Carapichaima farmer 28-year-old Becker "Bexx" Seelal say at this point, all they want is closure. They are still hoping he is found alive but say the constant worrying has been mentally and emotionally draining.

Seelal, of Brickfield, Waterloo, Carapichaima, was last seen on May 3, dressed in a pair of blue pants and a black jersey.

He had left home to collect money from a customer who wanted to purchase corn.

On April 15, he had posted to the Facebook group Trini Farmers saying, “Good evening, everyone. I’ll be harvesting corn again tomorrow morning. Small: $1, medium: $1.50, location: Waterloo. Better prices if taking 500 or more corn.”

But after leaving home around 3.25 pm on May 3, he never returned.

His family reported him missing the following day and several searches have occurred since but to no avail.

The family has since offered a $30,000 reward for his safe return and got a religious leader to perform a puja for him.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday on Saturday, his younger sister, Courtney, said it has been a trying and difficult two weeks.

She said their mother Dawn has not been handling the situation well, especially as May 12 was the 16th anniversary of her mother’s death and May 4th – the day Seelal was reported missing – would have been her birthday.

“Her blood pressure keeps going very high. She on a lot of medication right now, she can’t really process it…My brother is my mother’s eyeball and she always said if my brother goes, she goes too.

“We have a firm belief…we want to believe…we’re pushing for the hope that my brother is alive even though no one reached out for the reward or called for ransom, we want to believe he’s alive.”

Up to Saturday morning, friends and family were still searching for Seelal, his sister said.

“It’s not like we stopped or anything…Even if no one else is searching, the family is searching…Even though we don’t know which direction to turn to search, they are searching all areas.”

She said her neighbours have been extremely supportive, with each household even choosing a day they would cook and bring food for them.

“Is he eating? Is he getting water to drink? Are they hurting him? Is he in pain? All these thoughts go through your head.

“We just want closure, to be honest. If he is dead, we just want a body so we don’t have to wake up every morning with this new hope (that) ‘Okay, today we are going to find him,’ and then 6 pm reaches and…It hurts not only my mom, my sister my dad and me but my entire family.

“If we can get a body, if the person could just write a note and leave it somewhere just let us know where the body is, we want that peace. That’s what we want, you know. If we can’t get him alive can we at least get his body?”

She thanked the public for its support thus far.

Anyone with information about Seelal's whereabouts can call Freeport police at 673-0026.

People can contact police at 999, 555, 911 or report it via the TTPS app. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).