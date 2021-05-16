Cop's brother shot in head, left for dead in Rio Claro forest

A police officer’s brother was shot in the head and left for dead in a forest in Rio Claro last Friday.

The dead Rio Claro man was identified as 49-year-old Radesh “Chook Chook” Kumar.

Police said on Friday, at about 10 pm, Kumar was in a hammock at a camp in the forests off Noel Trace, Legendre Road, Ecclesville, Rio Claro with other people. He got into an argument with someone else at the campsite and was shot in the head.

Police believe he was then dragged from the campsite and his body dumped in the forest about four miles off Noel Trace.

A report was made to the police. Homicide Region 3 officers later went to Noel Trace where they arrested a man identified to them as the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Rio Claro Police Station pending inquiries.

Police officers then trecked miles into the forest where Kumar’s body was found, a short distance away from another camp site.

He had a gunshot wound to the side of his forehead.

Police also found 31 firearm components, which included gun butts trap guns, gun barrels and cartridges.

The body was removed and taken to the Forensic Science Center in St James for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

PC Gillead is continuing investigations. The murder toll now stands at 128 for the year.